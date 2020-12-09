Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - As 2020 comes to a close, we will undoubtedly look back on the past twelve months as a time in which disruption was the hallmark. Amid the unprecedented socioeconomic upheaval brought about by Covid-19, organizations have had to pivot and strategize, adapt and change in new ways - in a far more agile manner than at any time in history.

Key Takeaways:

GaN Systems releases its 2021 predictions focusing on charger/adapter, audio, data center, and automotive markets.

In 2020, the conversation around GaN began to shift to one of proven reliability and market acceptance due to finding success in consumer markets with power adapters and audio, renewed and reenergized work with GaN technology in EV design labs, and new EU policy standards around energy efficiency in data centers.

2021 will see significantly increased demand for and adoption of GaN-powered products across multiple markets - especially in consumer products and industrial power supplies.

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the largest portfolio of transistors that uniquely address the needs of today's most demanding industries including consumer electronics, data center servers and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As a market-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the rules of transistor performance, GaN Systems is enabling power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world. For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat. To learn more about GaN System's predictions, please download our eBook.

