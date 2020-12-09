Ivy International Events Committee of United States: Asian Contestants Stood out in the 2020 Ivy Cup International English Contest

PRINCETON, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / The Asia-Pacific Finals of the 10th Ivy Cup International English Contest was held on October 2, 2020. In the Asia-Pacific Finals, some of the Chinese contestants stood out from the thousands of others. They spoke fluent English and got stunning talents that surprised all the Ivy International Events Committee judges, thereby gaining domestic and international media coverage.

On November 14, 2020, the Ivy International Events Committee of the United States held the Official Press Conference, in hopes of interviewing the finalists from China, and to congratulate them on their success. On November 22, 2020, the contestants were featured at an Ivy Events Official Press Conference. They spoke of their hard work preparing for the contest and expressed their thanks to the event organizers.

Ivy Cup International English Contest is sponsored by the Ivy International Events Committee of the United States, organized by the Ivy International Events Committee of Hong Kong. Since 1954, Ivy International Events Committee has organized various events of thousands.

Many overseas candidates participated in Ivy Events, which is associated with the whole Ivy League Network. It provides the highest standards for candidates worldwide and as a stepping-stone to success when applying for Ivy League universities. It is also the best way to connect with alumni, professors in the Ivy Network.

The Asia-Pacific finalists are from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Mainland China, and other ESL Asian countries. Even during the quarantine, there were still large numbers of contestants from Asian countries because of the online technical solution scheme provided by International communications technology company ZOOM.

Large numbers of contestants from the mainland of China submitted their overseas applications for online events during the quarantine, and using the extra time to make full preparations due to the postponement of the 2020 Ivy Cup International English Contest in Asia. And without doubts, many contestants from China have won the Asia-Pacific Finals awards.

Some of the contestants' comprehensive level even exceeded the same age level of native English-speaking countries, which surprised some of the international academic authorities. This proves the continuous improvement of China's international education level and so as the average English level.

In the 2020 Ivy Cup International English Contest, not only the participants' ability of listening, speaking and reading, but also the cultural common sense, slang expression and comprehensive academic ability are been evaluated.

In this international media interview, let the public understand that Chinese elite families' international education and environment are changing as each passing day. It is with excellent parents and family education that we can cultivate a better young generation. Implementing 12-year compulsory education in China will further improve the international advantages and status of education level.

Education knows no borders. Let us wait and see more outstanding international talents bring a better future to our world!

