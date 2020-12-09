GTL and the Brian Hamilton Foundation Team Up to Provide Free Entrepreneurship Courses in Correctional Facilities Nationwide

Equipping individuals with skill and determination aids in successful reentry

FALLS CHURCH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / GTL, a trusted partner that connects those affected by incarceration with the resources and support necessary to achieve success, today announced that the Brian Hamilton Foundation's online entrepreneurship course, Starter U, was made available to 200,000 tablets provided by GTL in prisons and jails.

Incarcerated people across the country now have the opportunity to take free courses on how to start their own businesses due to a new partnership between the Brian Hamilton Foundation, a national philanthropy that teaches entrepreneurship to help break down socioeconomic barriers, and GTL, the industry-leading provider of technology to correctional facilities.

"There are 2.3 million people currently in prison or jail in the United States, and we want to equip them for what comes next," explained Brian Hamilton, founder of the Brian Hamilton Foundation and Inmates to Entrepreneurs. "Starter U is about showing people that you don't need tons of money or experience to start a business - you just need an idea, commitment, and simple skills to see it through. The program is especially important because of the difficulty people with criminal records have in finding traditional employment. Plus, we need more people owning more stuff in our society, and nothing is better than owning a business," Hamilton added.

Studies have shown that people who engage in active learning while incarcerated are 43 percent less likely to end up back in prison after being released than those who do not, helping to reduce the recidivism rate.

The course rolled out earlier this month on the tablets at the Mecklenburg County Detention Centers in Charlotte, NC. "We are thrilled about the deployment of the tablet technology at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center," said Garry L. McFadden, Mecklenburg County Sheriff. "This technology platform and specific learning programs like Starter U gives our residents an additional educational resource which truly helps to prepare them for their successful transition back into our community."

"This partnership with the Brian Hamilton Foundation is another great resource for returning citizens who deserve a true second chance," said Pelicia Hall, Senior Vice President, Reentry Services. "We have spent the better part of this year, gaining a better understanding of how we can have a positive impact on incarcerated individuals and returning citizens. With this partnership, we are adding another service that can help ease the transition for people reentering society. We are providing people with the opportunity to help themselves; creating better citizens benefits everyone."

About GTL

For over 30 years, GTL has worked side-by-side with correctional facilities and government agencies to provide imperative technology solutions to the populations they serve. These solutions facilitate meaningful connections, provide educational opportunities, enable successful reentry, and strengthen operational efficiency. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America and provides solutions in support of 1.6 million inmates across the globe. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About the Brian Hamilton Foundation

The Brian Hamilton Foundation's mission is to open the door to entrepreneurship for all Americans by sharing with them the resources necessary to start, run, and grow successful businesses. By doing so, the organization works to remove the socioeconomic barriers to freedom and self-determination. To learn more, visit https://brianhamilton.org.

About Inmates to Entrepreneurs

Inmates to Entrepreneurs, a sister organization to the Brian Hamilton Foundation, assists people with criminal backgrounds in starting their own businesses by providing resources and mentorship. The organization's goal is to reduce the rate of recidivism in the United States by providing an alternative path to financial stability and success. To learn more, visit https://inmatestoentrepreneurs.org/.

