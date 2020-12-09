Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.: Turner Venture Group Announces Launch Of BloomiClean Sales

KERRVILLE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of the BloomiClean sales program.

Production of Inventory

Bloomi Labs LLC has started production of its flagship BloomiClean CBD Hand Sanitizer from its manufacturing facility in St. Louis, Missouri and is ready to fulfill online orders and for wholesale distribution.

Bloomi Labs LLC is a proprietary CBD product development company with a flagship product called BloomiClean a ethyl-based hand sanitizer infused with 100 mg of CBD, aloe vera and vitamin E. BloomiClean is made using organic products, with CBD from an Illinois hemp farm, which is THC-free and produced in a FDA qualified facility.

Payment Processor: Square + eMerchant Brokers

We are excited to announce the application into Square's early access program for CBD sales. The account has been activated and Bloomi Labs LLC bank account linked. Once this is connected via eMerchant Brokers gateway, sales will go live online. This also paves the way to integration with Amazon, Facebook Shop, Google Marketplace and many others.

Retail Store Launch

The Company is currently establishing retail store partners throughout Southern California and Texas. Bloomi Labs LLC has finished its unique dispenser box ready for shipping direct to retail stores. First round will be CBD shops, vape shops and certain spas. Then expand to drug stores, beauty supply and major chain distribution.

Stores interested in the product should contact Rick@BloomiClean.com to find out how to get the product on your shelves.

Reseller Opportunity

Currently the Company is allowing a limited number of resellers to join the team. This opportunity pays commission to all store locations sales brought in on a residual basis allowing for resellers to build up a distribution channel.

Resellers are also invited to make sales through "Social Media Influencers" via on-line-sales which they identify and sign up. Engaging "Social Media Influncers" to build brand awareness and development sales channels is also part of our business plan for 2021.

Potential Resellers or Influences should email info@BloomiClean.com to determine if there may be a potential partnership.

Development Timeline

Turner will maintain an active Development Timeline on the corporate website, please check back for updates. Phase 1 is complete and the public company is ready to engage in merger & acquisition plans within the areas of interest. The focus is specifically in the health, wellness, sanitation, hemp / cbd and critical supply chain segments. The second planned acquisition is a supply chain and ecommerce company. This addition will further the Company's operational platform and provide synergistic opportunities to Bloom Labs LLC while positioning it for additional mergers and acquisitions.

https://tvoginc.com/investorrelations/development-timeline/

Potential partners, or merger & acquisition candidates can email info@TVOGinc.com.

Turner's One-Page Summary

Interested investors and potential merger & acquisition candidates can download Turner's one pager for quick facts and links.

https://tvoginc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/TVOG-One-Pager-2020.pdf

"We are pleased to be positioned to add top line revenue into the Company via the launch of sales from BloomiClean, and look forward to diversifying our revenue streams from future acquisitions," CEO James B. Smith stated in regards to progress toward previously outlined Company milestones.

Please refer to most recent website announcements for more information:

https://tvoginc.com/2020/12/turner-venture-group-announces-share-retirement-plan/

https://tvoginc.com/2020/10/turner-venture-group-announces-completed-acquisition-of-bloomi-labs-llc/

https://tvoginc.com/2020/09/turner-venture-group-announces-completion-of-otc-markets-filings-and-obtained-pink-current-information/

https://tvoginc.com/2020/09/turner-venture-group-announces-settlement-of-former-management-debts/

About Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc.

Turner (OTC:TVOG) is a Venture Holding Company that acquires equity interests in innovative products and companies within the health, wellness, sanitation, infrastructure and supply chain technology segments. Turner's cornerstone acquisition of Bloomi Labs, LLC has proprietary formulation of a CBD Hand Sanitizer manufactured domestically.

Disclosures

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

