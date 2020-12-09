Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 1.8 Billion by 2025 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global data center precision air conditioning market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during the period 2019-2025.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Increasing rack power density to bring in over USD 2.5 billion investments into in-rack precision air-conditioners during 2020-2025. In 2019, the US market witnessed investments in over 130+ new and expansion projects, followed by Europe and APAC with investments in over 100 projects each. In 2019, over USD 800 million spent on computer room air conditioners (CRAC) across data centers worldwide. Japan data center market to witness investments of over USD 260 million in precision air-conditioners during 2020-2025. China and Hong Kong contribute to around 28% of investments into data center precision air-conditioners.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2019-2025

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by products, deployment, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 16 companies are profiled

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-precision-air-conditioning-market

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market - Segmentation

In terms of cooling infrastructure, the North American region has witnessed a strong growth of cooling systems, evaporative coolers, and free cooling chillers in the last few years. The increasing procurement of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure solutions is a major driving factor for the adoption of rack-based and row-based cooling solutions.

The market is expected to witness the adoption of modular in-rack cooling solutions during the forecast period. In-row cooling technology, which is the most efficient, is used in data centers, which are equipped with a rack power density of over 5 kW per rack and above.

Most data centers in the US and Canada are Tier III certified and have multiple levels of redundancy. In western Europe , Tier IV facilities adopt a 2N+1 redundant configuration for cooling systems. European countries are the major revenue generators for adiabatic cooling units to cool data centers using outside free air.

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market by Products

CRAC Units

CRAH Units

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market by Deployment

In-row cooling

In-rack cooling

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market - Dynamics

Data center operators are more concerned about operating facilities with higher efficiency and maximum availability. Data center operators also need to control power usage through cooling systems. Cooling system failure and inefficient cooling are among the major concerns for service disruption among data centers. Also, cooling equipment failure has increased the demand for monitoring systems over the past three years. In 2016, Google implemented DeepMind AI in its data centers for end-to-end monitoring and automation of its facilities. This has resulted in 15% savings in power cost and around 40% savings in power consumption with cooling systems at its data centers. Due to the increasing number of data centers with higher power consumption and carbon emissions, the use of inefficient traditional air-conditioning systems, the need for DCIM solutions is witnessing higher growth over the past few years.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing the Facility Development with Low PUE

Growing Deployment of Edge Data Centers

Investment from Colocation Providers Boots Precision Air Conditioner Adoption

Hyperscale Data Centers to Aid the Increase in Adoption of Precision Air Conditioners

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market - Geography

North America has always been a strong driver for the data center market, with many recent activities targeting the construction of hyperscale facilities with more than a 20 MW power capacity. The region has witnessed increasing investments in Tier III data center facilities, with the US dominating the market. Most Tier III data centers in the US are configuring 2N redundancy cooling systems. The US is witnessing a rise in the adoption of systems that support free cooling in data centers. North America has also witnessed the construction of Tier IV facilities across multiple cities. On the other hand, Canada saw the construction of Tier III facilities adopting N+1 and N+N redundant infrastructure for cooling. Cooling infrastructure in data centers has evolved significantly in the past decade because of the need to reduce the OPEX of the facilities, increase system efficiency, and decrease carbon emissions.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-precision-air-conditioning-market

Data Center Precision Air Conditioning Market by Geography

APAC

China & Hong Kong

&

Australia & New Zealand

&

India



Japan



Rest of APAC

Western Europe

UK



Germany



France



Netherlands



Ireland

Central Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Others

North America

US



Canada

Southeast Asia

Singapore



Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Others

Nordic

Denmark



Norway



Sweden



Finland & Iceland

&

Others

Middle East

GCC



Others

Africa

South Africa



Others

Latin America

Brazil



Others

Major Vendors

Airedale

Axis Communications

AIRSYS

ClimateWorx

Climaveneta

Data Aire

Delta Group

Emicon

Eaton

Huawei

Nortek Air Solutions

Pentair (Schroff)

Rittal

Renovoair Zhuhai

Swegon

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Data Center Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Data Center Colocation Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

Data Center Cooling Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

U.S. Data Center Cooling Market- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg