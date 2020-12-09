CoreDial: CoreNexa WFM Named Finalist in CRN's 2020 Tech Innovator Awards

CoreDial's fully integrated Workforce Management Module is recognized in the Contact Center Applications category

BLUE BELL, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / CoreDial, LLC, a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration solutions, announced that CoreNexa's Workforce Management Module (WFM) for CoreNexa Contact Center has been named a finalist in the 2020 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. The WFM solution was included in the Contact Center Applications category. CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, is a trusted source for IT channel news, analysis, and insight.

The annual CRN Tech Innovators award competition recognizes best-of-breed providers in the technology sector across a comprehensive range of categories. The awards recognize technology manufacturers whose solutions support the success of channel partners through unique technologies. Editors assess hundreds of solutions using criteria such as "capabilities, technological competency, and addressing customer needs" to formulate their list of category finalists.

Introduced in July 2020, CoreDial's cloud-based Workforce Management solution is fully integrated into CoreDial's award-winning CoreNexa Contact Center platform. The WFM offering allows contact center managers to plan, monitor, and arrange employee schedules through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. Administrators can use the solution to manage staff schedules at brick-and-mortar facilities and at distributed workstations across remote locations. The module uses historical data from the CoreNexa Contact Center platform to perform powerful demand forecasting, so businesses can properly staff for peak and off-peak traffic, such as during weekends, sale periods, and holidays. With these features, contact center operators can efficiently manage their operations, and ensure that agents are adhering to corporate policies and procedures.

"We're delighted that CoreNexa's WFM has received this prestigious recognition from such a trusted resource within the cloud communications industry," said Alan Rihm, chief executive officer at CoreDial. "Creating scalable and meaningful solutions that our channel partners can leverage to satisfy sophisticated business needs is a guiding light for our roadmap and this honor validates we're hitting the mark. Among all the changes brought on by 2020, the need for more effective management of distributed teams was one of the most critical. We're proud to deliver a solution that creates real and measurable value for customers in the contact center space, and will continue to innovate and offer the solutions our channel partners need to grow their business and succeed."

The WFM module represents one of several CoreNexa product enhancements that CoreDial delivered in 2020, including its SMS capability and its recent acquisition of the eZuce video collaboration and communications platform.

"CRN's Tech Innovator Awards celebrate technology vendors that empower end-users and promote business growth for solution providers with pioneering, purpose-built solutions," said Blaine Raddon, chief executive officer of The Channel Company. "Congratulations to each of this year's CRN Tech Innovator Award finalists! We are honored to recognize these best-in-class vendors that are powering IT transformation and innovation."

About CoreDial

CoreDial is a leading provider of high-quality and scalable cloud communications, contact center, and video collaboration to more than 35,000 businesses. The company's solutions are quickly and easily auto-provisioned through its CoreNexa platform, which seamlessly integrates with other essential business applications. For small- to medium-size businesses and larger enterprises, CoreDial offers comprehensive, cost-effective, and future-proof communications solutions customers demand. Backed by an industry-leading 99.999% SLA and supported locally by 800+ trained partners, CoreNexa is uniquely positioned to help businesses unleash the power of the modern workforce.

