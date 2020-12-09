Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.12.2020
WKN: 2389 ISIN: GB0032287020 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
09.12.2020 | 16:10
Dexion Absolute Ltd - Final Distribution (2013 Redemption Portfolio)

PR Newswire

London, December 9

DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

First and final distribution announcement

2013 Redemption Portfolio - USD Class Shares, EUR Class Shares and GBP Class Shares

As all assets have now been realised and the liquidation is substantially complete, the Liquidator announces the intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") in respect of the 2013 Redemption Portfolio USD, EUR and GBP Share Classes of:

USD $0.01189 per ordinary USD share issued

EUR €0.00872 per ordinary Euro share issued

GBP £0.00641 per ordinary GBP share issued

The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary USD shares, Euro shares and GBP shares on the register at the close of business on 3 December 2020 (the "Record Date").

The Final Distribution will be paid by way of USD cheques, Euro cheques and GBP cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on 11 December 2020 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidator

Linda Johnson

Glategny Court

Glategny Esplanade

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 1WR

Tel: 01481 721 000

restructuring-ci@kpmg.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
