Dexion Absolute Ltd - Final Distribution (2013 Redemption Portfolio)
London, December 9
DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")
First and final distribution announcement
2013 Redemption Portfolio - USD Class Shares, EUR Class Shares and GBP Class Shares
As all assets have now been realised and the liquidation is substantially complete, the Liquidator announces the intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") in respect of the 2013 Redemption Portfolio USD, EUR and GBP Share Classes of:
USD $0.01189 per ordinary USD share issued
EUR €0.00872 per ordinary Euro share issued
GBP £0.00641 per ordinary GBP share issued
The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary USD shares, Euro shares and GBP shares on the register at the close of business on 3 December 2020 (the "Record Date").
The Final Distribution will be paid by way of USD cheques, Euro cheques and GBP cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on 11 December 2020 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.
Enquiries:
The Liquidator
Linda Johnson
Glategny Court
Glategny Esplanade
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 1WR
Tel: 01481 721 000
restructuring-ci@kpmg.com