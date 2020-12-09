The International Window Film Association: Window Film Trends Higher In Web Searches

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / A review of Internet search trends over time point to a growing interest in 'window film.' When contrasted with search terms, such as 'new window' with the search term 'window film,' it now matches or overtakes 'new window.'

The five-year look back of the search terms was conducted using Google Trends, a cloud software program. Each term was looked at based on 'Interest over time.' The numbers in the illustration shown represent search interest relative to the highest point on the chart for the given region and time.

A value of 100 is the peak popularity for the term. A value of 50 means that the term is half as popular, according to Google Trends. Window film has been shown to be a cost-effective upgrade for the glass on existing windows in good condition when compared to the purchase and installation of a new window.

"It's interesting to see how 'window film' as a search topic has caught up with and seems to be surpassing the term 'new window' as a topic," said Darrell Smith, executive director of the International Window Film Association (IWFA). "On the basis of cost-effectiveness, window film can be professionally installed on a window for about one-tenth the price of the purchase and professional installation of a new window," he added.

"Professionally installed window film offers a high-tech and cost-effective way to help control energy use by reducing heating and cooling costs, delivering safety benefits, and protecting the skin and eyes and furnishings from the sun's damaging UV rays," said Smith.

Window film performance has been validated by key third-party groups. More than 300 window films have been certified by the NFRC (National Fenestration Rating Council), the same body that certifies the energy performance of windows.

Smith recommends working with a professional installer that may offer a manufacturer's warranty, and it may also help to assure that the correct window film for a particular type of window is selected for installation.

About The International Window Film Association

The International Window Film Association (IWFA) (www.iwfa.com) is a nonprofit industry body of window film dealers, distributors, and manufacturers that facilitates the growth of the window film industry through education, research, advocacy, and public awareness. When you look for window film, look for the IWFA logo. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, and see more information on YouTube.

Media Contact:

Steve Capoccia

spc@spcoms.com

SOURCE: The International Window Film Association

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620145/Window-Film-Trends-Higher-In-Web-Searches