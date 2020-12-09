CEO Jeff Comer Shares Tips for Effective Business Management

CAVE CREEK, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Dr. Jeff Comer, a successful leader in the Alaska healthcare industry, shared his top five tips for effective management of a business or a team in a recent article published on Bit Rebels.

Having served as the CEO of numerous hospitals throughout Alaska, Arizona, and elsewhere for over 20 years, Dr. Jeff Comer has acquired extensive knowledge and personal experience in the areas of management, teamwork, and leadership.

In the article, Comer shared his expert insight on the subject of business management, diving into five key tips.

According to Jeff Comer, developing a solid rapport with one's team is critical to being an effective manager.

This rapport can be achieved through being a good listener, taking mental notes, following through on intentions, being proactive with employees, and demonstrating a willingness to communicate.

When it comes to setting the tone, Jeff Comer CEO encourages managers to establish their credibility by focusing on their present-day work and demonstrating a consistently solid performance, as opposed to highlighting their past successes.

As well, managers should strive to be a model communicator by showing interest and actively engaging with employees in all departments of a company. By doing so, they will be positively perceived by their colleagues and develop their reputation as a well-respected manager, Comer added.

It is also important that managers reward and recognize hard work from their employees and team members, he noted. Celebrating their successes will provide them with a sense of pride and accomplishment, motivating them to push forward towards continued success.

Finally, it is critical to develop an open dialogue that invites team members and employees to share their own constructive criticism and feedback of your leadership methodologies, supporting you on your journey to grow and become a successful and highly respected manager.

About Jeff Comer

With a background in psychology and health administration, Jeff Comer has developed a 20-plus-year career as a CEO in the healthcare industry. Working with organizations that have ranged from small hospitals to billion-dollar multi-site domestic and international operations, he has successfully led turnaround management, strategic planning, and growth. Outside of his career, he has also served on many non-profit boards and community agencies, focusing on fundraising and development.

