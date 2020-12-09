DJ Annual Report and Accounts 30 September 2020

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 30 SEPTEMBER 2020 9 December 2020

A copy of Daily Mail and General Trust plc's (DMGT) 2020 Annual Report and Accounts, the Notice of Annual General Meeting, Form of Proxy and web default letter (for those shareholders opting for electronic communications) have been uploaded to the UKLA National Storage Mechanism and will be available within two business days. These documents have been posted today to those shareholders who are eligible to receive or have requested them. The Annual Report and Accounts is available on DMGT's website at www.dmgt.com

As required by DTR 6.3.5 (1), we set out below the Directors' responsibilities statement contained within the Annual Report as follows: "Each of the Directors confirms that, to the best of his/her knowledge: * the Group Financial Statements, which have been prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the EU, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit of the Group; and * the Strategic Report contained on pages 2 to 47 includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Group, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces." All the other information required by DTR 6.3.5 (1) was contained within the announcement of DMGT's results for the year ended 30 September 2020 released to the market in unedited full text on Monday 23 November 2020.

Disclosure of Home Member State For the purposes of the Transparency Directive, the Home Member State of Daily Mail and General Trust plc is the United Kingdom.

