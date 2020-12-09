OAKLAND, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / The Dewey Electronics Corporation (OTC PINK:DEWY) announced that its independent auditor reviewed financial statements for the 2020 fiscal year, ending June 30th, 2020, have been posted to the company's website, www.deweyelectronics.com.

CONTACT:

The Dewey Electronics Corporation

Stacey Mischel 201-337-4700 x114

SOURCE: Dewey Electronics Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/620151/The-Dewey-Electronics-Corporation-Announces-Posting-of-Its-2020-Financial-Statements