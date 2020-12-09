Taiwan-based Heliartec has deployed a solar facade on a 3D-printed concrete house in Belgium. It said it installed the solar facade with the "circular construction" philosophy in mind.Taiwanese BIPV module manufacturer Heliartec Solutions has deployed a solar facade on a 3D-printed concrete house built at the Centre for Sustainability and Innovation in Construction in Westerlo, Belgium. The components of the two-floor home, which has a height of 8 meters and a total floor area of 90 square meters, were printed with a fixed 3D concrete printer and installed on-site. The building developers printed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...