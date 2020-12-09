Fintech Retreat 2021 Is Taking Its Next Intimate Gathering of Fintech Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / ????TechEvents Today (TET), an event company that specializes in intimate style, technology, science events and conferences, announced earlier this fall that its next edition of Fintech Retreat will take place online. The host of the retreat and TET founder Alex Pelin mentioned that by hosting the event online it is possible to lower the financial and remove the geographical barriers for participation while maintaining the intimacy of the conversations in a safe environment during the current pandemic.

More than 30 speakers will take part in 40-minute long panel discussions and hour-long intimate round-tables covering the topics of: Fintech Innovation, Insurance, Lending, Future of Money (Crypto), Regulation, Fraud Prevention, Payments and Banking on Jan. 19-20, 2021.

What makes Fintech Retreat different from other industry events is that all of the conversations during the retreat are held off-the-record.

"The candor of the panel conversations and audience interactions make Fintech Retreat one of the most productive events that I have attended," said Paul Watkins, Managing Director, Patomak Global Partners and Ex. Director of Innovation at CFPB.

Some of the speakers include:

Brian Brooks (Acting Comptroller of Currency);

Sima Gandhi (ex. Plaid executive);

Hank Word (CTO, Evolve Bank & Trust);

Jason Gardner (CEO, Marqeta);

Megan Hannigan? (Federal Government Relations, PayPal);

Jason Tan (CEO & Co-founder, Sift);

Noelle Acheson (Director of Research, CoinDesk);

Enrique Alvarez (Special Agent, FBI);

Mark Quandahl (Former State Senator and Director of Banking and Finance, Nebraska);

Nicky Goulimis (Co-founder, Nova Credit);

Other participants include leaders from J.P. Morgan, Equifax, Caliber Corporate Advisers, QuadPay, CapGemini, Square, Metromile and other leading organizations in the financial services industry.

"The payments ecosystem requires strong partnerships between banks and fintechs to deliver the best experiences for clients and their end users. FinTech Retreat 2021 will be a great format for candid and meaningful conversations and we're looking forward to participating," said Joe Hussey, Head of Payables and Receivables Products, Wholesale Payments, J.P. Morgan.

Only 500 General Access and 100 Round-Table Access passes are available for purchase online.

To find out more about the retreat, visit: www.fintechretreat.com.

