WKN: 2393 ISIN: GB00B01HM147  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
09.12.2020
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, December 9

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
LEI Number: 549300ZIJJTMTIIQJP67
(The "Company")

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of no par value each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Ordinary Shares: SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Date of purchase: 09 December 2020

Number of ordinary shares purchased: 399,750 shares
Lowest price per share 0.3740
Highest price per share 0.3790
Trading venueLondon

Aggregate volume per date per trading venue: 399,750 shares
Weighted average price per day per trading venue: 0.378287


The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 63,223,668 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 502,441,081 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		020 7658 6000
J.P. Morgan Cazenove
William Simmonds / Jeremie Birnbaum		020 7742 4000
Northern Trust:
Jingjing Qi		01481 745529
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla / Meth Tanyanyiwa		020 3727 1000
