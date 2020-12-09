Deepak Agarwal: Dee Agarwal Discusses How Leaders Can Develop Strong Decision-Making Skills

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / In positions of leadership, you are often faced with challenging situations that require you to make important decisions on behalf of the organization. "Making difficult decisions is a part of life," notes Deepak Agarwal, "but in business, there can be a lot at stake. Your experience as a leader may contradict what seems obvious to others. It is all about taking calculated risks and trusting your judgment."

Deepak "Dee" Agarwal understands the challenges and pressures that leaders face when making decisions that impact the business. After years of founding, scaling, and leading several major online businesses, the entrepreneur and C-suite executive has been faced with decisions that had the potential to make or break the organization. "In those challenging moments, it is critical that you are as informed as you can be by conducting research, consulting with trusted partners, and leaning on past experiences that can serve as examples," says Dee Agarwal. "However, there have been many times in my career where it is not enough to have all the information. You must supplement the decision-making process with well-developed judgment and the ability to apply your unique experiences. This makes up a leader's intuition."

While the word intuition connotes that it is something you innately possess, Dee Agarwal argues that, in terms of leadership, intuition can be learned and developed over time. "Early in your career, trusting your initial instincts may not be intuitive - especially if they contradicted the facts or data available to you," says Agarwal.

The trick is not to nurture and develop your intuition independent of the data, but rather learn to use them in tandem. Dee Agarwal asserts that they should not be mutually exclusive and that the wisest, most impactful leaders learn to use one to enhance the effectiveness of the other. "If the answer is not obvious to you, do not dismiss your instincts. You may need to dig further into the data or view the data in a different way. Your intuition fueled by your experience can tip you off to opportunities and nuances that raw data cannot."

Dee Agarwal recommends the following techniques for leaders to develop and enhance their decision-making skills.

Slow Down and Step Back To View the Full Picture

A fast-paced business landscape rewards timely decision making, but snap decisions can have major implications for a business. "Pause to give yourself a moment to explore every facet of the decision at hand," recommends Deepak Agarwal. "Exploring the issue from every angle will round out your approach."

Memory Recall

"People frequently dismiss intuition, because it sounds too emotional, when in fact, our instincts are often derived from past experiences that bring value," says Dee Agarwal. Take time to assess a situation as it relates to other scenarios you have experienced or witnessed in business, and then temper these instincts with fact and data.

Be Open To Accepting Advice

Consulting a business partner or mentor can be helpful to clarify what should be considered in a major business decision. "Regardless of your approach, business decisions should never be made in a silo. Ask for input from peers and coworkers to help you solidify your position when you become overwhelmed or overstimulated in the process of making a decision."

Dee Agarwal recommends learning to digest data and to rely on past experience. While data-driven decision making is critical to driving business success, strong instincts are the mark of a refined business leader.

