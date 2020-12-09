DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT) Director/PDMR Shareholding 09-Dec-2020 / 17:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PDMR ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR YEAR END SHARE PLAN GRANTS AND REALISATIONS 9 December 2020 NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. The Company today confirms long term awards under the DMGT Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The outcome will be delivered in A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting at the end of FY 2022. The number of shares subject to the awards was calculated by reference to a share price of GBP8.40 (the average share price for the first 3 days following the release of FY 2019 results). 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name James Lindsay 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director of Group Finance b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of financial instrument, type 12.5 pence each of instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and will be satisfied by the delivery of A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting. The number of A Ordinary non-voting shares subject to the award was calculated by reference to the average share price for the first 3 days following the release of FY 2019 results of GBP8.40. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0 24,678 shares. d) Aggregated information Not applicable, single transaction. - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 9 December 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Ravinder Chandhok 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer b) Initial Initial notification notification/Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of financial instrument, type 12.5 pence each of instrument Identification code GB00BJQZC279 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is subject to continued service and will be satisfied by the delivery of A Ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting. The number of A Ordinary non-voting shares subject to the award was calculated by reference to the average share price for the first 3 days following the release of FY 2019 results of GBP8.40. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP0 104,675 shares. d) Aggregated information Not applicable, single transaction. - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 9 December 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Name of officer responsible for making notification: Fran Sallas, Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904 ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Category Code: DSH TIDM: DMGT LEI Code: 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 0 EQS News ID: 1154116 End of Announcement EQS News Service

