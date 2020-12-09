LeanLIfe Health Inc.: LeanLife's Mike Tyson Branded Iron Energy Drinks Are Shipping To The United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / LeanLife Health Inc. (CSE:LLP)(FSE:LL1)(OTC PINK:LNLHF) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that several containers of Mike Tyson's branded energy drink, Iron Energy, have been paid and shipped from its partner FoodCare Group in Poland and are due to arrive in New Jersey, USA, in January 2021.

LeanLife's sales partner in the US, the JET Collection ("JET"), a private US entity specialized in the Energy Drink space, has earmarked the first product to be launched in Texas, Nevada and California.

Stan Lis, CEO and Director of LeanLife, states: "This is a significant development for the company, and will accelerate the Company's sales and revenue growth this year. Since Mike Tyson's last fight, the Company is obtaining unsolicited requests for product from retailers and distributors all across the United States, including California and Illinois."

The Company further wishes to report that it has received support from one of its major shareholders, AlphaNorth Asset Management ("AphaNorth"), which has confirmed that the Fund is prepared to exercise all of its LeanLife Warrants.

Explains Stan Lis: "This is a vote of confidence by one of our major shareholders, and the warrant exercise will allow us to purchase up to 20 additional containers to meet sales orders from the United States. I anticipate LeanLife being able to sell upwards of 100 containers of Iron Energy in the United States in 2021."

About LeanLife Health and its Competitive Positioning in Energy Drinks

FoodCare, the supplier of Iron Drinks, is one of the leaders in Poland's energy drink market and has also grown Iron Energy into the leading brand in the Middle East. It believes the product will appeal to North American consumers as well.

The annual value of the combined US and Canadian energy drink markets is estimated at over US$14 billion. Red Bull is the market leader, followed by Monster and Bang. Red Bull is the market leader and pursues a premium price strategy; LeanLife aims to be aggressively positioned in this market category.

