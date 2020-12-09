SES-IMAGOTAG: Kesko, a leading Nordic retailer, selects SES-imagotag

SES-imagotag, (Euronext: SESL, FR0010282822) the global leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESLs) and digital solutions for physical retail, today announced that Kesko has chosen SES-imagotag to implement more than 6.6 million VUSION labels and the VUSION Retail IoT Cloud platform in its stores.

Kesko and K-retailers form K Group which is the third largest retail operator in northern Europe with more than 1,800 stores in 8 countries. Following a successful pilot phase and a thorough analysis of several ESL solutions, Kesko, selected SES-imagotag for its VUSION IoT Cloud platform and the quality of its hardware, both seen as futureproof and as the guarantee of a low total cost of ownership.

With SES-imagotag's VUSION Cloud platform, Kesko will benefit from a unique solution, able to operate hundreds of stores. At the same time, VUSION will be integrated through open APIs within Kesko's existing third-party applications.

Arto Hiltunen, CIO of Kesko said: "We are excited to build a market-leading cloud-based ESL solution for our stores together with SES-imagotag and further improve the customer experience in our stores. In our analysis and pilots, SES-imagotag performed extremely well in their future vision, technology platform and their ability to execute the solution in our stores."

Sébastien Fourcy, SEVP Sales EMEA of SES-imagotag, concluded: "We are thrilled to be selected by Kesko on such an important contract, especially after a thorough analysis of several ESL solutions. To be chosen by such a major retailer, and its network of independent store owners, is a great recognition of the scalability, performance and benefits of VUSION. We will be able to provide them with a leading-edge, futureproof technology across all their stores, while ensuring a low total cost of ownership thanks to the Cloud. Once again, our strategy in the Nordic region is paying off, and this win further cements our position as the global leader in ESLs and cloud-based IoT solutions."

About Kesko

Kesko and K-retailers form K Group, whose sales total €13 billion. K Group is the third largest retail operator in northern Europe and it employs approximately 43,000 people. Kesko operates in the grocery trade, the building and technical trade and the car trade. Its divisions and chains act in close cooperation with retailer entrepreneurs and other partners. Kesko's net sales are €11 billion and it employs approximately 25,000 people. Kesko has more than 1,800 stores engaged in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus and Poland. Kesko is a listed company and its shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. The company's domicile and main premises are in Helsinki. Kesko is the world's most sustainable grocery trade company (The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World). www.kesko.fi

About SES-imagotag and the VUSION Retail IoT platform

SES-imagotag is a fast-growing retail tech company, listed in Euronext Paris stock exchange, with revenues around €250 million. The company is the world leader in smart digital labels and IoT solutions for physical retail, serving over 300 large retailers around the world in Europe, Asia and America.



SES-imagotag has developed the VUSION Retail IOT technology platform to help retailers transform their physical stores into high value digital assets, more automated, data-driven, and connected in real-time to suppliers and consumers. VUSION improves pricing agility, accuracy and integrity, enables omni channel synchronization of prices, product information and marketing content, increases the productivity of shelf replenishment and in-store picking for online orders. VUSION improves employee satisfaction by freeing up time from cumbersome low value-added tasks and allowing them to focus on customer service and merchandizing tasks. VUSION connects shelves to the cloud, providing real-time accurate information on products availability and location, allowing for reduced inventory, of-stock and waste, as well as improved on-shelf availability and merchandizing compliance. VUSION empowers consumers with better product, nutritional and traceability information at the shelf and enables a frictionless in-store shopping experience with features such as product search, pathfinding and cashier-less scan & pay features. www.ses-imagotag.com

