The new industrial counters market research report from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increase of precision control in the healthcare sector", says a senior analyst for the industrials industry at Technavio. As the markets recover, Technavio expects the industrial counters market size to grow by USD 179.08 million during the period 2020-2024.

Industrial Counters Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The industrial counters market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of 1.89%.

Based on the end-user, the market saw maximum demand for industrial counters from the food and beverage industry. This is due to the increased use of industrial counters for counting function for a range of products such as raw materials, semi-finished goods, finished products, and packaging materials in the F&B industry.

The market growth in the food and beverage segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

38% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The market growth in APAC is driven by the growth of the food and beverage and semiconductor and electronics industries.

China and Japan are the key markets for industrial counters in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Notes:

The industrial counters market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The industrial counters market is segmented by End-user (Food and beverage, Healthcare, Semiconductor and electronics, and Industrial manufacturing) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Eaton Corporation Plc, Hengstler GmbH, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., Pepperl+Fuchs AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG

