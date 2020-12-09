Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET), the leader in Software Defined Video Network ("SDVN") technology, today reported its results for the second quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Quarterly revenue of $100.5 million

Earnings from operations before foreign exchange of $30 million

Net earnings of $21.2 million for the quarter

Fully diluted earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Earnings Data

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and share data)



Q2 ' 21

Q2 ' 20

Revenue $

100,482

$ 119,788

Gross margin

59,659

69,322

Earnings from operations before foreign exchange

29,971

28,353

Earnings from operations

28,672

27,223

Net earnings

21,188

20,526

Fully-diluted earnings per share $

0.28

$ 0.27

Fully-diluted shares

76,488,271

76,783,365



Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(in thousands of dollars)



Q2 ' 21



YE '20

Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,042

$ 75,025

Working capital

231,153



223,720

Total assets

452,312



443,673

Shareholders' equity

302,544



295,012



Revenue

For the quarter ended October 31, 2020, revenues were $100.5 million compared to revenues of $119.8 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2019. For the quarter, revenues in the United States/Canada region were $66.9 million compared to $88.6 million in the same quarter last year. The International region had revenues of $33.6 million compared to $31.2 million in the same quarter last year.

Gross Margin

For the quarter ended October 31, 2020, gross margin was $59.7 million as compared to $69.3 million in the same quarter last year. Gross margin percentage was approximately 59.4% as compared to 57.9% in the quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Earnings

For the quarter ended October 31, 2020, net earnings were $21.2 million as compared to $20.5 million in the corresponding period last year.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2020, earnings per share on a fully-diluted basis were $0.28 as compared to $0.27 in the corresponding period last year.

Operating Expenses

For the quarter ended October 31, 2020, selling and administrative expenses were $12.8 million as compared to $18.0 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2019.

For the quarter ended October 31, 2020, gross research and development expenses were $19.7 million as compared to $22.9 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company's working capital as at October 31, 2020 was $231.2 million as compared to $223.7 million on April 30, 2020.

Cash was $110.0 million as at October 31, 2020 as compared to $75.0 million on April 30, 2020.

Cash generated from operations was $20.8 million for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 as compared to $12.9 million cash used for the quarter ended October 31, 2019. Before taking into account taxes and the changes in non-cash working capital and current taxes, the Company generated $26.1 million from operations for the quarter ended October 31, 2020 compared to $23.9 million for the same period last year.

For the quarter, the Company used $2.9 million for investing activities, including $0.8 million in the acquisition of Ease Live AS.

For the quarter ended, the Company used cash in financing activities of $10.4 million which was principally a result of the payment of dividends of $6.9 million.

Shipments and Backlog

At the end of November 2020, purchase order backlog was in excess of $106 million and shipments during the month of November 2020 were $23 million.

Dividend Declared

Evertz Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend on December 9, 2020 of $0.18 per share.

The dividend is payable to shareholders of record on December 16, 2020 and will be paid on or about December 23, 2020.

Selected Consolidated Financial Information

(in thousands of dollars, except earnings per share and percentages)



















Three month period ended



Six month period ended



October 31,



October 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenue $ 100,482

$ 119,788

$ 156,819

$ 223,199

Cost of goods sold

40,823



50,466



64,936



94,725

Gross margin

59,659



69,322



91,883



128,474

















Expenses















Selling and administrative

12,773



18,004



24,692



34,334

General

897



864



1,792



1,758

Research and development

19,667



22,938



36,244



45,632

Investment tax credits

(4,684 )

(1,978 )

(6,169 )

(3,981 ) Share based compensation

1,036



1,141



1,310



2,872

Foreign exchange loss

1,297



1,130



4,406



2,907



30,986



42,099



62,275



83,522

Earnings before undernoted

28,673



27,223



29,608



44,952

Finance income

597



361



690



812

Finance costs

(371 )

(78 )

(722 )

(541 ) Other income and expenses

(781 )

(223 )

(673 )

(182 ) Earnings before income taxes

28,118



27,283



28,903



45,041

Provision for (recovery of) income taxes















Current

7,080



7,707



8,487



11,274

Deferred

(150 )

(950 )

(1,347 )

34



6,930



6,757



7,140



11,308

Net earnings for the period $ 21,188

$ 20,526

$ 21,763

$ 33,733

Net earnings attributable to non-controlling interest

140



154



230



284

Net earnings attributable to shareholders

21,048



20,372



21,533



33,449

Net earnings for the period $ 21,188

$ 20,526

$ 21,763

$ 33,733

Earnings per share















Basic $ 0.28

$ 0.27

$ 0.28

$ 0.44

Diluted $ 0.28

$ 0.27

$ 0.28

$ 0.44



























Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As at



As at



October 31, 2020



April 30, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,042

$ 75,025

Inventory $ 157,605

$ 161,985

Working capital $ 231,153

$ 223,720

Total assets $ 452,312

$ 443,673

Shareholders' equity $ 302,544

$ 295,012











Number of common shares outstanding:







Basic

76,310,446



76,449,446

Fully-diluted

81,813,946



78,077,946











Weighted average number of shares outstanding:







Basic

76,429,664



76,624,706

Fully-diluted

76,429,664



76,642,787











Forward-Looking Statements

The report contains forward-looking statements reflecting Evertz's objectives, estimates and expectations. Such forward looking statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "project", "continue" and other similar terminology of a forward-looking nature or negatives of those terms.

Although management of the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements address matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Accordingly, there are or will be a number of significant factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results to be materially different from any future results performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call with financial analysts to discuss the results on

December 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (EDT). Media and other interested parties are invited to join the conference call in listen-only mode. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 647-490-5367 or toll-free (North America) 1-800-367-2403, access code 1582299.

For those unable to listen to the live call, a rebroadcast will also be available until

January 8, 2021. The rebroadcast can be accessed at 647-436-0148 or toll-free 1-888-203-1112. The pass code for the rebroadcast is 1582299.

About Evertz

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX: ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company's solutions are purchased by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, and high and ultra-high definition television ("HDTV" and "UHD") and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. The Company's products allow its customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on premise and in the "Cloud".

Evertz Technologies Limited

Doug Moore, CPA, CA

Chief Financial Officer

(905) 335-7580

ir@evertz.com

