Harbortouch Shares the Top Tips for Helping Out Small Businesses During COVID-19

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2020 / Harbortouch Helps Small Businesses Navigate the COVID-19 Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone, and it is important for small businesses to take steps to ensure they can operate safely. Here are a few tips that all small businesses should note as everyone tries to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harbortouch Knows That Communication Is Key

Communication is key to make customers feel comfortable coming to your business. Small businesses should reach out to their customers on a regular basis through social media and email marketing lists and provide updates to operating hours or any other changes.

Harbortouch can help small businesses with their communication by providing access to a customer database that allows business owners to keep in touch with their customers.

Invest in Contactless Payments with Harbortouch

Harbortouch is also encouraging small businesses to embrace measures that will keep both customers and employees safe during the pandemic. In addition to social distancing, wearing masks, and encouraging hand washing on a regular basis, contactless payments play a big role in a safe customer experience. Contactless payments reduce the number of high-touch surfaces for small businesses and their patrons. As a result, contactless payments from Harbortouch can also help companies reduce the chances of viral transmission.

Harbortouch Encourages Businesses To Build An Online Presence

It is also important for businesses to focus on building an online presence. In the past, when people were looking for products and services, they might have turned to radio spots and TV commercials. Now, people use the internet for help.

Many people are going to read reviews and ratings of products before making purchasing decisions; even Harbortouch reviews matter. When small businesses take the time to build a strong online presence, they will have an easier time connecting with potential customers and clients. Think about not only the company's website but also social media profiles as well.

Harbortouch Pushes for Financial Support for Small Businesses

Everyone is going through hard times financially, and some sectors have been hit harder than others. Because of this, it is paramount that small businesses know what kind of support they can receive. To combat the pandemic, Shift4 Payments, Harbortouch's parent company, has started the Shift4 Cares Initiative aiming to serve and support some of the hardest-hit businesses by raising over $200 million dollars. This program is quite simple: all you have to do is purchase a gift card for a favorite local restaurant on the Shift4 Cares web page. For whatever dollar amount gift card purchased, Shift4 will contribute an additional 5% of that total directly to the restaurant. This program is an excellent way to give back to your local community. If you're a restaurant owner and want to be listed on the site, Harbortouch can help you with that as well.

Rely on the Experts at Harbortouch

These are just a few of the numerous tips that small business owners should follow during the COVID-19 pandemic. As we all navigate this challenging situation, it's reassuring to have an expert to provide you with important information.

