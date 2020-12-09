Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2020) - Following its purchase by Royal Aloha Franchise Company last year, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is taking a major step forward with its aggressive plans to open 150 new franchised locations over the next five years. Today it is announcing its expansion in Arizona and entry into two new states: Kentucky and New Jersey.







Bryce Walker is the franchise owner bringing Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii to Kentucky. He plans to open locations in both Lexington and Louisville. The first will be in Lexington and lease negotiation is near completion.

Walker had his first taste of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii during a fishing trip in Naples, Fla. He immediately connected with the "laid back vibe and far, far superior product" and started looking into opening Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii franchises.

"When I learned more about the brand evolution under the new ownership, I was sold," Walker said. "It also means a lot to me that Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii products are sourced in the United States. There is a true commitment to supporting Hawaii's small farmers and getting only the best."

With plans to open initially in the Chandler, Ariz.-market and expand, Aaron and Lisa Rutter, like Walker, cite Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii product quality as key in their decision to franchise.

The Rutters also say that Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has "the right 'ohana," which is Hawaiian for family. Aaron Rutter explained, "This spirit is real and felt at every touchpoint throughout the company. It is not gimmicky. It is not lip service. It is real."

The Rutters are currently in the process of selecting a specific location for the first Chandler store. Operated by another franchisee, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii has an existing location in Arizona just outside Phoenix in Tolleson.

Tom Soper and Paul Newman are signed to open Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii locations in Northern New Jersey. They agree that the 'ohana culture greatly differentiates Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii from its customers. Soper, who has worked for The Walt Disney Company, sees parallels in how both brands make people feel welcome.

Soper and Newman are currently completing site selection and are intending to open additional locations in New Jersey.







Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is finalizing agreements with additional franchisees and expects, collectively, to have more than 10 new locations open by the end of the second quarter of the calendar year.

"We're excited to welcome these new franchisees into our Bad Ass 'ohana and to be expanding our brand into Kentucky, New Jersey and Arizona," said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. "What these ground floor franchisees all share with us, and each other, is a vision to build a compelling and unique national brand experience built on quality coffee and with Aloha spirit."

Since its purchase by the Royal Aloha Franchise Company last year, changes at Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii include new branding, packaging and restaurant design, as well as enhanced marketing, training and franchise support.







About Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 and is dedicated to sharing premium Hawaiian coffees "with a kick" from the Hawaiian Islands through 23 franchise locations, with more to open soon. Today, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stores also serve popular blended drinks, teas, food, along with other international premium coffees and sell popular branded merchandise with exceptional service and the Aloha Spirit. Bad Ass Coffees are available in franchise stores, online and will soon be available through grocery, hospitality, and specialty retail channels. The Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii brand and franchise is owned by Royal Aloha Franchise Company, LLC. For more information, visit badasscoffee.com and connect on Facebook and Instagram @badasscoffeeofhawaii. Franchise information is available at badasscoffeefranchise.com.

