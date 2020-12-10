Technavio has been monitoring the binoculars market and it is poised to grow by USD 123.44 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Impact of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, however, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. COVID-19 will have a low impact on the binoculars market. The market growth in 2020 is likely to decrease compared to market growth in 2019.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The roof prism binoculars is the leading segment in the market.

The increased demand for multifunctional binoculars is the major trend in the market.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during 2020-2024.

American Technologies Network Corp., Barska Optics, BERETTA HOLDING SA, Canon Inc., Celestron Acquisition LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Guangzhou Bosma Corp., Jaxy optical instrument Co. ltd., Leupold Stevens, Inc., and Nikon Corp.

The market is driven by the rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities. However, the availability of counterfeit products will challenge the growth of the market.

North America dominated the market with a 39% market share in 2019.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Technologies Network Corp., Barska Optics, BERETTA HOLDING SA, Canon Inc., Celestron Acquisition LLC, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Guangzhou Bosma Corp., Jaxy optical instrument Co. ltd., Leupold Stevens, Inc., and Nikon Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the rise in popularity of outdoor recreational activities will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of counterfeit products is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this binoculars market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Binoculars Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Binoculars Market is segmented as below:

Type Roof Prism Binoculars Porro Prism Binoculars Galilean Binoculars

Application Military Wildlife Observation And Hunting Astronomy And Others

Geography North America APAC Europe South America MEA



Binoculars Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The binoculars market report covers the following areas:

Binoculars Market Size

Binoculars Market Trends

Binoculars Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing use of binoculars for sporting events as one of the prime reasons driving the binocular market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Binoculars Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in binoculars market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the binoculars market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the binoculars market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of binoculars market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Military Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wildlife observation and hunting Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Astronomy Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Roof prism binoculars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Porro prism binoculars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Galilean binoculars Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

American Technologies Network Corp.

Barska Optics

BERETTA HOLDING SA

Canon Inc.

Celestron Acquisition LLC

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

Guangzhou Bosma Corp.

Jaxy optical instrument Co. ltd.

Nikon Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

