"New Urban Aesthetics' in Fuzhong Shopping Area: 7 most beautiful places for photo-taking!

"Christmasland in New Taipei City", the biggest winter festival event in Taiwan has been held for 10 consecutive years and won recommendations from many internationally renowned media for 4 consecutive years. This year, in cooperation with The Walt Disney Company in Taiwan for the first time, "Christmasland in New Taipei City" will put forth the theme of "Disney Fairytale World". You are cordially invited to experience a Disney-themed Christmas festival. Highlighted for this year are four top features, including "the longest event time", "the most enriched Disney-themed collaboration", "the largest and widest lighting zones in history", and "the most numerous art installations ever".

Disney's 3D projection mapping light show (Photo: Business Wire)

This year, the range of the light zones has been extended to the "Fuzhong Aesthetic Art Zone", where seven (7) beautiful main light zones are gorgeous for photo taking. The first one is the "Magic Bean, Magic Bean", a creation inspired by the fairy tale "Jack and the Beanstalk". The second is the "Magic Forest", composed of a bunch of giant mushroom-shaped installations. The third is the "Light Talks" in which giant dandelions reveal dreamy blue-purple light rays. The fourth is the "Boshou?Light Park", a large-scale European-style architectural light gallery built with 100,000 pieces of LED lights. The fifth is the "Aurora in the Forest" designed under the concept of coexistence and interaction with the environment. The sixth is the "Star of Fuzhong" crafted with interweaving lines and lighting changes. The seventh is the "Blossoming Flowers" light area, where approximately 4,000 bamboo pieces and over 3,000 artificial flowers are used to create such a special light corridor, which reflects a sea of sparkling lights and which looks like a secret hole for glowworms if you look into the light corridor through the gaps on its outer wall. Make sure to visit and take pictures at these seven spots. You can't afford to miss anyone of them!

