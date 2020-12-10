Solarpack was the winner of Ecuador's latest tender, launched in July 2019, for the 200 MW El Aromo solar project. The facility will sell electricity to state-owned Corporación Eléctrica del Ecuador SA under a 20-year power purchase agreement.From pv magazine LatAm Ecuador's Ministry of Energy and Non-Renewable Natural Resources said this week that Spanish solar developer Solarpack was the winner of its tender for the 200 MW El Aromo PV project, which was launched at the end of July 2019. All of the bidders - including the Spanish Cobra Zero-E Aromo consortium and French renewables developer ...

