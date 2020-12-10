The Narellan Town Centre, a shopping mall outside of Sydney, is set to undergo a AUD 40 million (USD 29.9 million) solar transformation with the signing of a 30-year energy partnership with CEP.Energy.From pv magazine Australia The owners of Australia's largest privately owned shopping center have signed a new deal with CEP.Energy, under which the renewable energy fund will install, own and operate a rooftop solar array and microgrid at the Narellan Town Centre, a mall on the outskirts of Sydney. The project will be developed in stages. Upon completion, it will include a 50,000-square-meter array ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...