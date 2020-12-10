Crescent Capital Group LP, a leading alternative asset management firm, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy has provided unitranche financing to support the acquisition of CNC Holding BV by an affiliate of Sun European Partners, LLP. Terms of the financing were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Milsbeek, The Netherlands, CNC is a leading European producer and supplier of substrate for mushroom cultivation. Since its inception in 1953, CNC has grown into a key European producer with a leading position in the Netherlands as well as a substantial global presence. From the company's facilities in the Netherlands and Poland, it delivers high-quality product to approximately 45 countries. CNC benefits from recurring earnings due to its established and diversified customer relationships, significant barriers to entry, substantial historical investments, unique know-how and high-quality product.

"As a globally-renowned producer and supplier in the mushroom market, CNC has remained resilient through the COVID-19 pandemic and expects continued robust growth. We look forward to supporting this growth through our financing," said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent's European Specialty Lending strategy. "This transaction highlights Crescent's ability to provide flexible financing solutions to high-quality companies with diverse capital needs."

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with approximately $29+ billion of assets under management. For nearly 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately-originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche, and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, and London and more than 180 employees globally. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

About Sun European Partners, LLP

Sun European is a leading private investment advisory firm, focused on partnering with outstanding management teams to accelerate value creation. Sun European Partners is a trusted partner that is recognised for its investment and operational experience, including particular expertise in business services, consumer, healthcare, industrial and technology sectors. Since 1995, affiliates of Sun European Partners have invested in more than 420 companies worldwide across a broad range of industries and transaction structures with turnover of approximately €40 billion. Sun European Partners has offices in London and affiliates with offices in Boca Raton, Los Angeles, and New York. Further information on Sun European Partners, LLP is available at www.suneuropeanpartners.com.

About CNC Holding BV

CNC is a leading pan-European producer and supplier of substrate for mushroom cultivation. The company is renowned globally for its high-quality products which are used for growing a wide range of mushrooms including white-button, chestnut and exotic types. CNC Holding employs over 300 people in Netherlands and Poland across several production facilities. Its most recent financial statement notes more than €90m in revenue. CNC is headquartered in Milsbeek, Netherlands. Further information on CNC Holding BV is available at www.cncholding.nl

