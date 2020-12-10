SDL, the intelligent language and content company, after a competitive procurement selection process, has been awarded a long-term agreement with the U.S Government Publishing Office (GPO) to replace its 30 year old publishing system with XPub. The new digital platform, based on SDL XPP (XML Professional Publisher), will help the U.S GPO to manage, prepare and publish all congressional documents across digital and print formats.

The GPO, formed in 1861, is responsible for the production and distribution of information and documents for all three branches of the Federal Government, including U.S. passports for the Department of State as well as the official publications of Congress, the White House, and other Federal agencies. It manages everything from Congressional Records, and bills, to reports and legislative and committee documents.

As part of its digital transformation strategy, the deployment of XPub will allow congressional committees to create, edit, proof, approve, and simultaneously publish all documents from a variety of print and digital sources. All content produced by XPub is also Section 508 Compliant, and accessible for people with disabilities. The Select Committee on the Modernization of Congress is the first to use the new XPub platform, recently publishing its report, 'How Congress Can Work Better for the American People'.

"The U.S Government Publishing Office is an outstanding example of a public sector organization embracing digitalization," said Thomas Labarthe, Chief Revenue Officer, SDL. "We're truly excited to be part of its digital transformation journey."

SDL XPP is designed for high-volume content environments, enabling organizations and departments to develop and publish accessible content in digital, PDF, and print formats from databases, XML editors, content management systems or structured word-processing files. The technology is being used by some of the globe's largest and most content-intensive organizations and industries, including legal, financial services and government, to better manage and publish documents for internal and external audiences.

