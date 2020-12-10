Wunderkind Hires Digital Marketing Veteran to Scale EMEA Operations

Following a series of achieving key company milestones, the company's newest hire will support massive growth in European markets

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderkind (formerly BounceX), the leading performance marketing channel that delivers one-to-one messages at scale, announced today the appointment of Wulfric Light-Wilkson as its new General Manager (GM) of its Europe, Middle Eastern and Africa (EMEA) operations.

As the company's new GM, Light-Wilkson will be responsible for leading the growth and success of Wunderkind's EMEA operations as it continues to eye expansion targets in strategic European markets. Light-Wilkinson will help the team as they scale Wunderkind's solution into new sectors, while continuing to dominate in the retail space.

"One of the most important qualities we were looking for in our EMEA GM was the hunger and the ability to rapidly build out our organisation across Europe," said Ryan Urban, CEO of Wunderkind. "We're looking to expand our European presence and move up-market. With Wulfric's previous experience, it's clear he's best-positioned to help us do that. We couldn't be happier to have him join the Wunderkind family in London."

Light-Wilkinson joins Wunderkind with extensive MarTech and digital marketing experience, having held senior executive and board-level roles at ForwardPMX and Quill Content-as well as advising and investing in fast-growth, scale-up SaaS businesses like Ometria (which recently raised a $21m series B).

"Operating in the marketing space, I already knew how effective the Wunderkind solution is in driving significant revenue and providing another sales channel for its customers," said Light-Wilkinson. "I'm excited to be a part of a team that's dedicated to creating innovative technologies, a resilient and intelligent culture, and a world-class team that always seeks to deliver best-in-class solutions to drive success."

Light-Wilkinson joins at an exciting time for the business, which recently announced that it acquired SmarterHQ. This news follows the company achieving a series of business growth milestones such as the company's rebrand, reaching $100 million in annual recurring revenue, as well as the launch of its new SMS offering.

