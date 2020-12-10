LMS365 and The Training Room Online Partner to Deliver Learning Through Microsoft 365

Partnership will enable anytime, anywhere learning for TTRO's customers

AARHUS, Denmark, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMS365 is partnering with the learning experts at The Training Room Online (TTRO) to deliver modern, integrated solutions to enterprise and government customers, the company announced today.

With LMS365, built into Microsoft 365 and Teams, TTRO's customers will be able to access learning and training using their existing Microsoft investments. LMS365 enables on-demand learning that is incorporated into the flow of work and can be accessed any time from any device.

TTRO, headquartered in South Africa, works with organizations across the world, including government agencies, to deliver impactful learning experiences that equip and empower their workforce. Adding LMS365 to their roster of partner solutions will help build on this mission.

Kirsty Chadwick, CEO, TTRO, said: "Finding strategic partners who operate by the same values when it comes to learning experiences is crucial to TTRO. We believe we have found that in LMS365 and really look forward to working with their team and our combined customers to deliver impactful end-to-end learning experience solutions."

John Dickenson, managing director, TTRO UAE, said: "The LMS365 platform addresses a specific identified need within the global marketplace. Many of our corporate and government customers are already using the Microsoft ecosystem. Our partnership with LMS365 will enable these customers to integrate and support learning within their existing infrastructure and workflows. Coupling this technology solution with our existing advisory services, technical know-how and track record of delivery of innovative and effective learning solutions to a global client base will be of great value."

Travis Damgaard Campbell, senior business manager, LMS365, said: "We look forward to working with TTRO to deliver best-in-class learning solutions to their customers in the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. Coupled with TTRO's leadership in digitally transforming learning, our learning management platform will provide organizations with the tools they need to train, reskill and upskill their employees even while working remotely."

About LMS365:

LMS365 has 700+ enterprise and public customers with over 4 million users. 50+ trusted partners have implemented the solution in more than 40 countries, with customers in all sectors, and deployments ranging from a few hundred employees to 50,000+ employees. LMS365, a Microsoft Preferred Solution, is one of the fastest-growing cloud-based Learning Management Solutions in the market today. LMS365 provides a modern, integrated, and familiar learning experience as learning is now made possible within Microsoft Teams, Mobile and SharePoint Online. LMS365 is fast to install, highly configurable, easy to use and fully integrated with the rest of your digital workplace, including Microsoft 365, SharePoint & Teams. Website: LMS365.com

About TTRO:

Established in 2008, TTRO offers its learning solutions across 4 pillars of advisory services, learning content, learning technologies and skills development initiatives. Our learning approach aims to help clients with digital transformation, human capability and capacity development, and talent empowerment to help meet today's challenges and prepare them for the future. With expertise in cutting-edge authoring tools and advanced graphics and animation software, TTRO develops world-class end-to-end digital learning solutions that are in-tune with what a modern learner needs to make a meaningful impact. TTRO believes in driving impact through a partnership of collaboration and co-creation with their client.

