Crescendo Biologics Ltd (Crescendo), the drug developer of novel, targeted T cell enhancing therapeutics, today announced that it has expanded its global, multi-target discovery and development collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda) after Crescendo achieved its sixth technical milestone.

Under its ongoing collaboration and license agreement, Crescendo's proprietary transgenic platform and engineering expertise is being used to build Humabody-based therapeutics against certain targets selected by Takeda.

The collaboration expansion gives Takeda access to a range of Crescendo's half-life extension Humabodies for use with its two Humabody programmes, previously licensed in November 2018 and July 2019, and Humabody programmes Takeda licenses in the future during the term of the collaboration expansion.

This is the sixth technical milestone achieved by Crescendo in its collaboration with Takeda. Crescendo has successfully delivered novel oncology-targeted Humabody lead molecules using its robust in-house discovery process.

Theodora Harold, CEO of Crescendo, commented:

"Crescendo has again demonstrated its ability to deliver differentiated Humabody molecules against specific targets selected by Takeda, on schedule. The expansion of our collaboration, together with the achievement of this sixth milestone, further validates the excellent work being done at Crescendo to progress the next generation of differentiated cancer therapies."

Loïc Vincent, Head, Oncology Drug Discovery Unit, Takeda, commented:

"Our fruitful collaboration with Crescendo continues to show great progress. We are delighted to expand our work together, drawing on Takeda's vast oncology drug discovery experience and Crescendo's expertise in developing optimally constructed Humabody molecules to quickly advance novel therapeutics with transformative treatment potential towards the clinic."

About Crescendo Biologics

Crescendo Biologics is a clinical stage T cell enhancing company. Crescendo develops potent, truly differentiated Humabody therapeutics with a focus on innovative, targeted T cell approaches in oncology.

Leading its proprietary pipeline, Crescendo Biologics has developed CB307, a novel CD137 x PSMA bispecific for the selective activation of tumour-specific T cells exclusively within the tumour microenvironment. CB307 is designed to achieve a longer lasting anti-cancer effect whilst avoiding systemic toxicity.

The Company's ability to develop multi-functional Humabody therapeutics is based on its unique, patent protected, transgenic mouse platform generating 100% human VH domain building blocks (Humabody VH). These robust molecules can be configured to engage therapeutic targets in such a way that they deliver novel biology and superior bio-distribution. This results in larger therapeutic windows compared to conventional IgG approaches. Humabody-based formats can also be applied across a range of non-cancer indications.

Crescendo Biologics is located in Cambridge, UK, and is backed by blue-chip investors including Sofinnova Partners, Andera Partners, IP Group, Takeda Ventures, Quan Capital and Astellas.

For more information, please visit the website: www.crescendobiologics.com

