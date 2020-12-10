Insignis Investigations achieves standard BS102000 (Code of practice for the provision of investigative services) certification from IQ Verify

MANCHESTER, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manchester based Private Investigation firm Insignis Investigations, has achieved its second certification in recent months. Following on from their internationally recognised standard ISO 9001:2015 standard, they have now achieved the British Standard BS102000:2018 - Code of practice for the provision of investigative services, establishing it as one of the leaders in its field.

This independent assessment was conducted by the IQ Verify, a leading Certification Body, and demonstrates Insignis Investigations' commitment to customer service and quality in delivery. This British Standard seeks to help providers of investigative services demonstrate their accountability at a time when the Government is implementing the licensing of such services.

Insignis Investigations has now earned the right to display the coveted IQ Verified quality shield and standard BS102000 logo to demonstrate its conformance to the standard.

BS102000 was first introduced in 2015, in lieu of Government legislation and requires organisations to demonstrate their accountability and that they do what they say they do, leading to high levels of performance and customer satisfaction. Certified organisations are committed to continuous improvement and are assessed to ensure progress is being maintained.

Insignis Investigations has shown they have good service reliability and process controls, which means lower costs for its customers!

Insignis Investigations' Director said, "We're particularly pleased to have achieved British Standard 102000 certification as it underlines our commitment to our customers and our focus on quality. Not many customers get to see their suppliers' 'back office' activities. This recognition demonstrates we can provide a quality solution from quotation to delivery."

The benefits of certification to BS202000 include:

Demonstrable accountability;

Streamlining an organisation's procedures;

Bringing consistency to an organisation's service delivery;

Improving an organisation's management practices;

Enhanced status;

Competitive advantage;

Insignis Investigations was formed in 2017 and has grown steadily from its formation. They take experience from the Police, Military and Private Sector and it is now one of the fastest growing investigation companies in the North of England. Insignis Investigations aims to provide Investigation services to any company or public body who has identified internal or external issues relating to criminal offences, crime analysis, civil disputes, employee suspicions, loss prevention and other unspecified misdemeanours. Their expertise in deploying services such as surveillance, tracing, tracking, audits, open-source intelligence, and then gather that evidence in to a methodical and admissible format places them in a very impressive position.

Contacts:

Andrew Chenery

08000096423

info@insignis-investigations.co.uk