According to a report from DNV GL, the North Sea may host around 100 MW of floating solar capacity by 2030, and 500 MW by 2035. The LCOE of offshore PV systems is currently estimated at around €354/MWh but in the future it should be close to that of ground-mounted solar parks.The North Sea may host around 10 GW of electricity generation capacity from offshore floating PV and aquatic biomass power plants, by 2050. This is one of the main findings of a study conducted by Norwegian consultancy DNV GL on behalf of the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate, in which the North Sea's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...