Chinese tier-1 manufacturer Seraphim announced plans for a new factory in Vietnam. The module assembly facility will have 750 MW total capacity and is expected to serve both local and international demand.Seraphim is investing in 750 MW of new module production capacity in Vietnam, stating its aim to enhance the resilience of the region's supply chain and its ability to supply modules the world over. Construction of the new facility, located in Vinh Phuc province to the northwest of Hanoi, has already begun. "We expect to begin test phase production in early 2021," a company's spokesperson told ...

