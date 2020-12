EXCHANGE NOTICE, DECEMBER 10, 2020 SHARES COMPONENTA OYJ: RIGHTS ISSUE A total of 237,269,224 shares will be traded as old shares as of December 11, 2020. Last trading day in the new shares (CTH1VN0120) is December 10, 2020. Identifiers of Componenta Oyj's share: Trading code: CTH1V ISIN code: FI0009010110 Orderbook id: 24247 Number of shares: 474,538,448 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260