On May 12, 2020, the shares in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. On November 5, 2020, the Company published its interim report for the third quarter 2020 with information on the Company's financial situation. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares in ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (SNM, ISIN code CA8193201024, order book ID 082824) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.