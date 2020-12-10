Shandong's Total Marine Output Value Accounts for 16.3% of China's Total

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Zhang Jiandong, director-general of Oceanic Administration of Shandong Province, said at a press conference held by the Information Office of Shandong Provincial People's Government that in 2019, Shandong's total marine output value reached 1.46 trillion yuan, continuing to rank second in China, accounting for 16.3% of China's total. In Shandong's marine sector, the scale of marine fishery, marine biomedical industry, marine salt industry, marine electric power industry and marine transportation industry all ranked first in China.

Zhang said that the marine biomedical industry is one of the most promising strategic emerging industries in China. During the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), Shandong Province has stepped up the research and development of innovative marine drugs, set up "China Blue Drug Bank Development Fund" with a total scale of 5 billion yuan, established Shandong Marine Drugs Manufacturing Industry Innovation Center, and built six product R & D platforms for modern marine drugs, modern marine Chinese medicine, etc. GV971, a new Chinese drug for Alzheimer's disease independently developed by academician Guan Huashi's team, has been approved and put on the market, becoming the 14th marine drug in the world and the 2nd in China. Qingdao has built the world's largest seaweed biological products industrial base, and its alginate production capacity ranks first in the world. Yantai Dongcheng Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. has become the world's largest manufacturer of raw materials of chondroitin sulfate and the only domestic supplier of chondroitin sulfate injection.

"We will redouble our efforts to develop advanced equipment and promote marine development to move towards the deep sea," said Zhang, adding that marine engineering equipment manufacturing industry is a new strategic industry in Shandong's marine industry system. In the past five years, Shandong has accelerated the development of high-end marine engineering equipment manufacturing industry, and initially built three major marine manufacturing bases for ship building and repair, marine heavy industry and offshore oil equipment manufacturing. Jiaolong, Xiangyanghong 01, Kexue, Hailong, Qianlong and other deep-sea marine equipment with independent intellectual property rights have been put into use, effectively expanding the breadth and depth of marine development. Blue Whale 1 and Blue Whale 2, ultra-deep-water semisubmersible drilling rigs independently designed and built by CIMC Raffles have successfully undertaken the task of trial production of combustible ice in the South China Sea, bringing China's deep-water oil and gas exploration and development capacity into the world's advanced ranks.

In addition, the marine transportation industry has become an important pillar industry in the construction of a modern marine industry system in Shandong. By strengthening coordinated land and sea development and integrating coastal port resources, Shandong has established Shandong Port Group, thus forming a coastal port group development pattern with Qingdao Port, Yantai Port and Rizhao Port as the core and Weihai Port, Weifang Port, Dongying Port, Binzhou Port and other important regional ports as the supplement, opening up navigation with more than 700 ports in over 180 countries and regions in the world. In 2019, the cargo throughput of coastal ports in the province reached 1.61 billion tons, and the container throughput 31 million TEUs, the total of the two ranking second in China's coastal provinces. The phase I and phase II projects of Qingdao Port's world-leading fully automated terminal have successfully completed construction and were put into operation. Qingdao Port also won the honorary titles of "National Green Port" and "2019 Asia Pacific Green Port".