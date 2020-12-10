Actionable data visualization, enhanced user experiences, contactless operations and expanded country and compliance coverage among the highlights

BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of supply chain software and services, has released version 21.0 of its transportation, distribution, and compliance software applications. BluJay's latest releases provide new software and partner integrations, improved user experiences, the most current compliance updates, and expanded capabilities that enable customers to continue to build strong and resilient supply chains.

"BluJay has remained focused on developing purpose-built software applications and enhancing our network and data capabilities to equip our customers with the tools they need to survive and thrive through any future disruption," said David Landau, Chief Product Officer at BluJay Solutions. "This is always an exciting time of year here at BluJay; whether it is brand-new user interfaces, expanded country coverage, or enhancing the openness of our applications with new APIs, there is something for everyone in our 21.0 releases."

Key deployments in version 21.0 of BluJay's DNA data, network, and applications include:

Streamlined application and data integrations Data and insight analysis tool, BluIQ by BluJay, is integrated with two additional applications: MobileSTAR and Customs Management Global. The cross-product interactive dashboard and visualization tool leverages existing data via two-way APIs, enabling the user to click into the data and take action on it in the underlying application. In the latest version, BluJay customers can easily configure the BluIQ dashboard to see real-time tracking, daily progress, driver status, current utilization and predicted volumes, as well as monitor KPIs for global customs and trade compliance.

Expanded offerings for shippers and carriers - BluJay's newly redesigned Procurement Tool has a brand-new UI and improved user experience to streamline use for all parties interacting with the tool. In the Transportation Management for Shippers application, API integration connectivity offers BluJay partners scalability and ease of implementation along with increased and/or net-new support for Distance API, Payable Rating API, Billable Rating API, and Spot Quote APIs. These improved data interchange workflows help ensure streamlined interaction with the TMS for all parties. Further, BluJay has bolstered international shipping support with value-added partners including PTV as a distance engine provider, PC*MILER Worldwide, as well as support for increased tracking workflows internationally with project44.

Yard management for the times -BluJay has implemented Driver Gate in a mobile app, allowing drivers to perform contactless gate-in completely from their phones. In addition, Yard Management's Graphical Yard Overview provides users the ability to execute yard activities with the ease of drag-and-drop to perform gate-in as well as create moves for equipment from one parking location to another, from parking to dock, and from dock to parking.

Enhanced user experience for Parcel - BluJay Parcel now offers a new user interface with a redesigned layout and modern design for customer ease of use in key operations. The new UI functionality supports US-origin domestic transactions including rating, shipping, and rate shopping, and enables users to configure customized screens. Track Trace has support for additional carriers and new reporting capabilities.

Improved US customs platform In Customs Management-US, various compliance changes have been implemented to support Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Partner Government Agencies (PGA) changes, including AMS Organics and APHIS Core. A more modern UI allows customers to eliminate the previously required remote session.

Expanded and accelerated global customs management In its Customs Management-Global platform, BluJay has deployed a large extension of coverage in the Netherlands for specialized workflows and types of declarations. The application also now supports the new Automated Import System (AIS) for the Republic of Ireland and addresses version 2.4 of EMCS in Germany. Updates to The Unified Customs Schemas (UCS) for accelerated and easy data interface from any source system now support Belgium, the United Kingdom, and France, in addition to the Netherlands in the previous release.

An immersive mobility experience - In addition to the BluIQ integration, BluJay's MobileSTAR has multiple new features including an improved user interface to create a more immersive experience with less transitioning between pages, progress bar, and enhanced reporting capabilities. Dispatchers can now plan multiple manifests across the day, allowing jobs to be spread across runs based on the required capacity.

Landau added, "2020 was an amazing year as we launched six new applications. 2021 looks to be even better with some very exciting new product launches in the works. Stay tuned!"

