BluJay Solutions, a leading provider of global supply chain software and services, announces the launch of Customer Portal along with the release of Transportation Management for Forwarders 21.0, a web-based global, multimodal freight forwarding software application.

"BluJay's TMFF 21.0 offers freight forwarders one solution to digitize their supply chain execution for all modes, from quotation to settlement, and the advantage of a Customer Portal to provide their customers with easy access to critical shipment data," said Ritu Rooney, Senior Global Product Manager at BluJay Solutions. "We listen to our customers and understand that process automation, visibility, and providing an excellent customer experience are keys to any freight forwarder's success. BluJay's latest releases deliver the modern solutions forwarders need to compete and thrive."

Launch of Customer Portal

With Transportation Management for Forwarders 21.0, BluJay launches Customer Portal, a collaborative visibility and booking portal that allows freight forwarders' customers to easily access their key shipment data and make bookings online. The solution eliminates re-entry of data, reduces errors, and increases productivity for forwarders. Among the features of Customer Portal are dashboards highlighting key milestones and exceptions; track and trace with anonymous or authenticated access; quotation requests, bookings, and document management. Customer Portal provides real-time status updates and automated notifications, streamlining customer engagement.

"Customer Portal's API-based framework enables immediate access to and from the operational database, getting information quickly to the fingertips of our forwarders' customers. Our customers tell us they appreciate the intuitive interface and are already finding value in the real-time visibility," added Rooney.

Transportation Management for Forwarders 21.0

BluJay's Transportation Management for Forwarders (TMFF) application is a single solution for complete supply chain execution air, ocean, and inland freight purpose-built for global forwarders, multi-station operations, and single-station freight forwarders. The web-based release 21.0 features a new streamlined UI and navigation for improved user efficiency, a portfolio of web services and APIs, plus a brand-new To-Do List Module as well as enhancements to the Global Shipment View and more intuitive module access. Additional countries and regimes were released for the Customs Management-Global integration, as well as further updates for AES.

Supporting business operations in more than 100 countries, BluJay's TMFF handles multiple languages, currencies, and time zones, and provides visibility throughout the shipment lifecycle. The application automates key processes, reducing the time and cost to handle each shipment, resulting in better customer service and the ability to differentiate in a competitive market.

About BluJay Solutions

BluJay Solutions helps companies around the world achieve excellence in logistics and trade compliance it's in our DNA. Through a blend of Data, Networks, and Applications, delivered in the BluJay Way, our DNA platform powers the Frictionless Supply Chain for thousands of the world's leading manufacturers, retailers, distributors, freight forwarders, customs brokers, carriers, and logistics service providers. To learn more, visit: www.blujaysolutions.com, or follow us on Twitter @myblujay and LinkedIn.

