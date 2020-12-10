The study of Vendora reveals that buying and selling used products became a part of our lives

Vendora, the largest and fastest growing classifieds platform in Greece, announced the results of a large nationwide survey regarding the trends of the Greek secondhand market in 2020.

Recycling and reselling items has turned from a trend into a new reality. The resale sector is expected to grow even faster in the coming years, and people are really starting to embrace these changes.

According to the study of Vendora:

One in 5 Greeks buy something secondhand every month, while 65% of the respondents buy a secondhand item at least once per year.

Saving money is still the main reason why we choose to buy used products, the variety and uniqueness of the items is the 2nd most common reason.

9 out of 10 Greeks say that they plan to buy a secondhand item in the next 12 months, while half of those who have never bought or sold anything secondhand say they might give it a try.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on both the global economy and the local economy, but it has helped Greece leapfrog in the e-commerce sector.

There was a significant difference in the types of products traded by consumers at Vendora, before and during the lockdown. There was a huge demand for products that keep us busy at home. The 'Computers, Tablets and Peripherals' category was the most popular category, as demand for these items more than doubled. The category 'Video Games Consoles' has also increased significantly, followed by the more "traditional" items for indoor activities, such as fitness equipment and musical instruments.

The results of the survey also pointed out that most Greeks believe that the pandemic made them shop more online, while only 15% of the respondents stated the opposite. Moreover, almost 7 in 10 Greeks (67%) said that the pandemic made them more price sensitive.

Founded in 2017, Vendora was created to promote the reuse of products through online ads. With more than 130.000 live ads and over 1.5 million monthly visits, Vendora is Greece's fastest growing classifieds website of all time.

