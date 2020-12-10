YDX Innovation Corp.: Purple Mage Advisors Beta Test Their New Player Ranking System

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 10 2020 / YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that Purple Mage Advisors ("PMA"), a subsidiary of YDX Innovation, has successfully beta tested its new player ranking system.

The Purple Mage Metric ("PMM") ranks players based on multiple in-game data points to measure overall efficiency. Traditional methods of player rankings are heavily reliant on one or two data points, lacking precision and making them unreliable. An example of this is using a simple metric, such as a kill/death ratio, to rank players in shooter games. This metric fails to measure a player's overall contributions to a team-based outcome. The PMM ranks players on a combination of team, objective, and individual play to establish the most precise player ranking system in esports.

The Purple Mage Metric provides scoring on a scale of 0 - 200, with 0 being the lowest possible score and 200 being the highest. The PMM will be used as an overall measure of player efficiency similar to a Quarterback Rating (QBR) in American football and Wins Above Replacement (WAR) in baseball. PMM is a benchmark measure and we aim for it to become an industry standard of player ranking and comparison in esports. Furthermore, the PMM will be used in-house by Purple Mage as the base statistic for player comparison across multiple titles.

The PMM was recently beta tested using Call of Duty: Modern Warfare statistics to rank volunteer players from amateur clans to professional teams. "The results of our PMM Beta test proved to be an extremely precise measure of player rankings based on multiple in-game statistics" said Kevin Schoenewolf, Sr. Vice President of Operations at Purple Mage. "Purple Mage looks to officially launch PMM in January 2021 and make PMM the standard in the industry.

The Purple Mage Metric will have SaaS model and be licensed to professional esports teams, collegiate-level teams, tournament organizers and betting sites. In addition, it will be used to scout and recruit players for YDX's recently announced acquisition of SxD Esports and gaming academy. This is just the first step in establishing the PMM as preemptive and gold standard ranking system in the industry.

"Competitive esports is completely data-driven now and teams have a win-at-all costs attitude. The teams and platforms that use the right tools, like Purple Mage Metrics, are going to have an immense strategic and competitive advantage," said Ben Feferman, CEO at Amuka Esports.

For more information or to demo PMM contact kschoenewolf@purplemage.com.

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

SOURCE: YDX Innovation Corp.

