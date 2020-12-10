The new pallet trucks market research from Technavio indicates neutral growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005398/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pallet Trucks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the pallet trucks market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the rising need for pallet trucks," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the pallet trucks market size to grow by USD 989.50 million during the period 2020-2024.

Pallet Trucks Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The pallet trucks market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -2.87%.

Based on the end-user, the automotive industry segment led the market in 2019. Factors such as the demand for spare parts, servicing of the existing trucks, as well as new trucks, will drive the global pallet trucks market.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

53% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

The increased R&D of new types of batteries, the rising popularity of autonomous vehicles, and growing innovations in the pallet trucks market will significantly influence pallet trucks market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

China and Japan are the key markets for pallet trucks in APAC. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all segments to the growth of the pallet trucks market size.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Tipper Trucks Market- The tipper trucks market is segmented by application (construction, mining, and agriculture) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Forklift Trucks Market- The forklift trucks market is segmented by class type (class I, class II, class III, class IV, and class V) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The pallet trucks market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

The pallet trucks market is segmented by end-user (Automotive industry, Food and beverage industry, Retail industry, and Other industries) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Crown Equipment Corp., Godrej Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Uvundlu Investments Holdings (Pty) Ltd., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, KION GROUP AG, Noveltek Industrial Manufacturing Inc., Presto Lifts Inc., and Toyota Motor Corp.

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005398/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/