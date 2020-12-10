Valoe completed the 15-month purchase process of a 60 MW cell production line from Solitek in the spring and installed interdigitated back-contact production equipment. It hopes to begin deliveries in the next quarter.Covid-19 has caused plenty of disruption this year so perhaps it should come as no surprise to learn Finnish manufacturer Valoe was unable to achieve its ambition of restarting solar cell production in Vilnius by September, as the company's chief executive told pv magazine in May he hoped would be the case. A brief announcement by Valoe yesterday confirmed cell manufacturing had ...

