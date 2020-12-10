Available in four different products, the series features a conversion efficiency of 20-21.2%. Two of the panels are packaged in a sleek, all-black aesthetic.Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic has launched a new panel series that is compatible with its Evervolt lithium-ion storage solution for residential solar installations. Called EverVolt Solar Modules, the new panels will initially be available in two product series in the U.S. market, starting from February. A standard series includes two modules with a power output of 370-380 W and efficiency ranging from 20.6% to 21.2%, while a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...