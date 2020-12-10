Indo-Tibetan Border Police outposts along India's border with China are using MicroSun solar panels to generate electricity for heating purposes, among other applications.From pv magazine India India has set up solar-powered outposts for the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) at a location near the Indian-Chinese border, at an altitude of 18,000 feet (5,485 meters). With solar panels covering the rooftops, these outposts now have uninterrupted electricity and heating. The outposts use PV modules made by Indian manufacturer MicroSun Solar Tech. The company was able to successfully transport and ...

