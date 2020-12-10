Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 10, 2020) - On national TV Sat. Dec 12 & Sun. Dec 13, 2020 -BTV-Business Television spotlights the newest mining, cannabis, tech and pharmaceutical companies for investment opportunity.

IMV Inc. (TSX: IMV) (NASDAQ: IMV) - A new type of treatment for cancer? BTV learns about a proprietary technology platform that uses your own immune system to kill cancer.

Vext Science Inc. (CSE: VEXT) (OTCQX: VEXTF) - With the U.S. cannabis market estimated to be worth $30 billion nationwide by 2024, BTV finds out how this company has prepared for this surging demand.

TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) - BTV visits this cannabis company which expects a 400% increase in cultivation and production capacity as they expand into their new facility.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) - As electric vehicles continue to grow in popularity, the demand for copper is high. Pierre Vaillancourt, Research Analyst at Haywood Securities, gives an update on the company's two thriving projects.

Roxgold Inc. (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) - BTV checks in on this company whose West African gold project has the potential to double their production profile.

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) - More uranium is key in moving away from fossil fuels and towards electrification. BTV tunes into how this company is helping fill that demand.

GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ) - Esports is one of the most rapidly growing areas in sports and entertainment. BTV drops in on this newly listed company.

On air for over 20 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts and emerging companies on location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV brings viewers investment opportunities.

BTV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA:

BNN Bloomberg - Saturday Dec 12 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Dec 13 @ 4:30pm EST

Bell Express Vu - Saturday Dec 12 @ 8:00pm EST, Sunday Dec 13 @ 4:30pm EST

US National:

Biz Television Network - Sun Dec 20 @ 8:30am EST

