The new unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) windows market research from Technavio indicates negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005397/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) windows market.

Get FREE report sample within MINUTES

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the growth in the housing construction sector," says a senior analyst for industrials at Technavio. The vendors should focus on growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. As the markets recover Technavio expects the unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) windows market size to grow by USD 5.17 billion during the period 2020-2024.

Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride (UPVC) Windows Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) windows market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -9.42%.

Based on the end-user, the residential segment led the market in 2019. Factors such as regulations on timber and energy-efficiency properties of UPVC windows are expected to increase the growth of the segment.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

72% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

Rapid urbanization in the main economies and an increase in disposable income are expected to increase the growth of construction activities. This will contribute to the growth of the UPVC windows market in APAC during the forecast period.

China, India, and Japan are the key markets for unplasticized polyvinyl chloride windows in APAC.

Click here to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Construction Glass Market- The construction glass market is segmented by end-user (new building and retrofit buildings) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Construction Lifts Market- The construction lifts market is segmented by product (construction hoists, material hoists, and work platforms), end-user (non-residential, residential, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) windows market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period.

The unplasticized polyvinyl chloride (UPVC) windows market is segmented by end-user (Residential and Non-residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including ANDERSEN Corp., Deceuninck NV, Everlast Group of Companies, International Window Corp., JELD-WEN HOLDING Inc., LG Hausys Ltd., Pella Corp., PGT Innovations Inc., Ply Gem Industries Inc., and YKK Group

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005397/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/