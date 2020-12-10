- Trading volume in ongoing Q4 at a record level

- New record of transactions in November

- NAGA Pay launched with millions in transaction volume

The NAGA GROUP (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for financial market trading NAGA.com, reports sustained growth at a high level in the months of October and November on its digital trading platform NAGA.com.

The number of real money transactions is at a record level. With a total of 1.3 million transactions and new monthly records in October with 645,000 and November with 680,000 the Q4 figure will clearly surpass the record of Q3 2020 (1.5 million transactions). At the same time, the trading volume in the current fourth quarter has already exceeded EUR 25 billion (Q3 2020: EUR 33 billion) and will therefore also reach a record level.

"We are fully on track to achieve our annual targets. We are pleased that our investments in Marketing Sales are bearing fruits and that we can continue to expand and improve our customer base, customer activity and the entire platform. NAGA has found a growth formula that enables it to grow in a precise way, fully, digitally and on a global level. The market potential is promising and the industry is growing especially due to accelerated digitization, the topic of investing is more popular than ever", summarizes the CEO Benjamin Bilski.

NAGA GROUP AG also announces that the analysts from Hauck Aufhäuser Research have started coverage of The NAGA GROUP share. Analyst Frederik Jarchow gives a buy recommendation with a price target of EUR 5.90. This corresponds to an upside potential of around 80%. In the initial study, Hauck Aufhäuser particularly highlights the successful global rollout and digital marketing strategy and underlines the unique symbiosis of a trading and social media platform, which should lead to high YoY sales growth in the coming years and an increasing EBITDA margin.

The full research study is available for download on the website at www.ir.naga.com in the "Publications" section.

Bilski comments on the initial coverage: "We are delighted that Hauck Aufhäuser Research started covering our share. It is one of the most renowned sources of information at hand which provides as objective as possible an assessment of our growth potential. The FinTech market is growing rapidly and the NAGA GROUP has all the characteristics to grow with it. It also confirms that we want to increase the transparency of our company and deal more intensively with investor relations. We are pleased that we can point out the future opportunities of the NAGA GROUP to other private and institutional investors on a wider scale."

NAGA GROUP also reports on the successful launch of the neo banking app NAGA Pay. The mobile digital bank and the card program recorded over 6,000 users and over EUR 2.5 million in transaction volume in the first 21 days after launch. The app offers users a free IBAN account as well as a Mastercard and a crypto wallet using fully digital onboarding. Shortly before Christmas, the stock trading feature will be released within the app. At the beginning of the year 2021, NAGA will officially start the promotion of the app.

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative ?ntech company that has developed a socially enhanced ?nancial system that creates a uni?ed and seamless experience across personal ?nance and investing. Its proprietary platform offers a range of products ranging from trading, investing, and cryptocurrencies to a physical Mastercard and social investing features such as a Feed, a Messenger and Auto-Copy. NAGA is a synergistic all-in-one solution that's accessible and inclusive, and that provides a better way to trade, invest, connect, earn, acquire and pay, across both ?at and crypto.



Language: English Company: The NAGA Group AG Hohe Bleichen 12 20354 Hamburg Germany E-mail: info@naga.com Internet: www.naga.com ISIN: DE000A161NR7 WKN: A161NR Indices: Scale 30 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

