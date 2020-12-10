KVD900 Phase 2 Clinical Trial Patient Treatment Completed; Data Expected Q1 2021 -

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today provided an operational update and released financial results for the second fiscal quarter ended October 31, 2020.

"We have completed the patient treatment phase of our KVD900 Phase 2 trial and are in the process of wrapping up that study. Data from this trial evaluating KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema is expected in the first quarter of 2021," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "The formulation data recently shared for KVD824, our oral prophylactic treatment candidate for HAE, showed concentrations that we believe can lead to efficacy levels competitive with approved injectable therapies. We expect to submit an Investigational New Drug Application to the FDA for a Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824 as a potential twice-daily oral treatment in the prevention of HAE attacks in the first quarter of 2021."

Second Fiscal Quarter and Recent Business Highlights:

Completed treatment of the planned target of 50 patients in a Phase 2 clinical trial intended to evaluate the safety and efficacy of KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks. This trial is expected to provide data in the first quarter of 2021. A Pediatric Investigational Plan (PIP) has also been approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for KVD900.

Provided data on KVD824 as a twice-daily oral candidate for prophylactic treatment of HAE. Work to optimize the exposure profile of KVD824 yielded a formulation that maintains the plasma concentrations KalVista believes are required to compete with approved injectable therapies, while showing an encouraging safety and tolerability profile in up to 14 days of dosing. An Investigational New Drug Application (IND) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a Phase 2 clinical trial is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Announced a novel oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program as the next area of development focus. KalVista's internal research team has discovered multiple series of oral Factor XIIa inhibitors, initially being advanced with the potential to provide the next generation of HAE therapeutics. IND-enabling studies for potential oral Factor XIIa inhibitor candidates are expected in 2021.

Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results:

Revenue: No revenue was recognized for the three months ended October 31, 2020, compared to $3.9 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The decrease of $3.9 million was due to the expiration of the Merck Option Agreement in February 2020. No future revenue remains to be recognized under this agreement.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $9.1 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020, compared to $9.8 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The decrease in expenses during the quarter primarily reflects a decrease in spending on KVD001, which concluded a Phase 2 clinical trial in December 2019, a decrease in spending on KVD900, and a decrease in spending on preclinical activities. These decreases were somewhat offset by increased spending related to the development of KVD824.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million for the three months ended October 31, 2020, compared to $3.4 million for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The $0.2 million increase in expenses reflects an increase in employee related expenses.

Net Loss: Net loss was $10.4 million, or $(0.58) per weighted average basic and diluted share, for the three months ended October 31, 2020, compared to net loss of $5.9 million, or $(0.33) per weighted average basic and diluted share, for the same period in the prior fiscal year. The increase in net loss and net loss per share in the three months ended October 31, 2020 compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year was primarily due to the decrease in revenue in the three months ended October 31, 2020.

Cash: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $55.9 million as of October 31, 2020, compared to $67.7 million as of April 30, 2020. The decrease in net cash position was due to increased spending, primarily on research and development activities.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). KalVista is developing KVD900 as an on-demand therapy for acute HAE attacks and is conducting a Phase 2 proof-of-concept study in HAE patients with data expected in the first quarter of 2021. KVD824 is in development for prophylactic treatment of HAE with an expected IND filing for a phase 2 clinical trial in the first quarter of 2021. KalVista's recently announced oral Factor XIIa inhibitor program represents a new generation of therapies that may further improve the treatment of HAE for patients. In DME, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2019.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the potential impact of COVID-19, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, our expectations about safety and efficacy of our product candidates and timing of clinical trials and its results, our ability to commence or complete clinical studies and to obtain regulatory approvals for KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development, the ability of KVD900, KVD824 and other candidates in development to treat HAE or DME, the future progress and potential success of our oral Factor XIIa program, and the sufficiency of our cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund our operations. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect our business and financial results are detailed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed on July 1, 2020, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings we may make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) October 31, April 30, 2020 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 16,174 15,789 Marketable securities 39,700 51,925 Research and development tax credit receivable 14,685 16,527 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,517 4,455 Total current assets 72,076 88,696 Property and equipment, net 1,889 2,043 Right of use assets 1,305 1,612 Other assets 178 178 Total assets 75,448 92,529 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 2,173 1,677 Accrued expenses 6,941 5,455 Lease liability current portion 422 588 Total current liabilities 9,536 7,720 Long-term liabilities: Lease liability net of current portion 932 1,057 Total long-term liabilities 932 1,057 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value 18 18 Additional paid-in capital 209,750 207,208 Accumulated deficit (142,832 (121,592 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,956 (1,882 Total stockholders' equity 64,980 83,752 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 75,448 92,529

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 31, October 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue 3,920 7,289 Operating expenses: Research and development 9,148 9,789 20,313 19,476 General and administrative 3,633 3,420 6,912 6,665 Total operating expenses 12,781 13,209 27,225 26,141 Operating loss (12,781 (9,289 (27,225 (18,852 Other income: Interest income 193 505 451 1,095 Foreign currency exchange rate gain (loss) (24 560 414 108 Other income 2,186 2,321 5,119 4,408 Total other income 2,355 3,386 5,984 5,611 Net loss (10,426 (5,903 (21,241 (13,241 Net loss per share, basic and diluted (0.58 (0.33 (1.19 (0.75 Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 17,907,393 17,823,302 17,877,988 17,656,150

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended October 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss (21,241 (13,241 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 261 248 Stock-based compensation expense 2,436 2,236 Realized gain from sale of marketable securities (116 (129 Non-cash operating lease expense 17 2 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 137 79 Foreign currency exchange (gain) loss (168 (81 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Research and development tax credit receivable 2,322 (577 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,031 785 Accounts payable 446 (558 Accrued expenses 1,335 (564 Deferred revenue (7,289 Net cash used in operating activities (11,540 (19,089 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (19,342 (42,561 Sales and maturities of marketable securities 31,261 39,729 Acquisition of property and equipment (35 (212 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 11,884 (3,044 Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of common stock, net of offering expenses 11,422 Issuance of common stock from equity incentive plans 106 170 Finance lease principal payments (54 Net cash provided by financing activities 106 11,538 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (65 308 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 385 (10,287 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 15,789 32,006 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 16,174 21,719

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005095/en/

Contacts:

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Leah Monteiro

Senior Director, Corporate Communications Investor Relations

857-999-0808

leah.monteiro@kalvista.com