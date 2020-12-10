For the third straight year, Bureau van Dijk, a Moody's Analytics company, has won Best Entity Data Solution at the Data Management Insight Awards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005488/en/

We earned this continued recognition because of Bureau van Dijk's Orbis entity data solution. Orbis covers companies in every country with overall coverage that will soon surpass 400 million entities. Orbis also lets clients examine an increasingly wide range of entities-with financial data, M&A deal information, adverse media, and more-and makes clear how different entities are linked to each other.

Moving into 2021, Orbis will see the integration of data from two recent Moody's acquisitions: RDC and Acquire Media. More adverse media and risk events in Orbis, along with more news and alerts, will contribute to quicker and more comprehensive third-party screening and onboarding. Aiding clients further, the data provided in Orbis now also includes credit risk scores which respond to changes in the economic environment.

"Helping our clients make better, faster decisions has become an even more urgent mission amid the continuing economic uncertainty," said Matt McDonald, Managing Director at Bureau van Dijk. "We are honored to help our clients navigate this challenging environment. We are also very pleased to win this award for a third consecutive year, as it reinforces Orbis' position as the leading entity database."

Learn more about the Data Management Insight Awards.

This win for Bureau van Dijk adds to the industry recognition for Moody's Analytics.

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,400 people worldwide and maintains a presence in more than 40 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201210005488/en/

Contacts:

Justin Bursztein

Moody's Analytics Communications

+1.212.553.1163

Moody's Analytics Media Relations



moodysanalytics.com

twitter.com/moodysanalytics

linkedin.com/company/moodysanalytics